REUTERS NEXT-Solving climate crisis will be at center of Biden's job agenda -Deese

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:48 IST
Solving the climate crisis by boosting investments in new technologies will be at the center of the Biden administration's job creation agenda, the incoming top economic adviser for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"I think what you are going to see across the president-elect's rescue-and-recovery strategy is an approach that puts solving the climate crisis at the center of creating jobs," Brian Deese, Biden's incoming director of the National Economic Council, told the Reuters Next conference.

