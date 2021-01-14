Left Menu
2020 challenging year for India, Armed forces stayed bravely at northern borders: Gen Naravane

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said 2020 had been very challenging for the country and the Armed forces bravely stayed at the northern borders while also battling the coronavirus pandemic efficiently.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 11:45 IST
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane speaking at the Armed Forces Veterans Day meet on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said 2020 had been very challenging for the country and the Armed forces bravely stayed at the northern borders while also battling the coronavirus pandemic efficiently. He was apparently referring to border standoff with China.

"Last year had been very challenging for our nation and the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces bravely stayed at the northern borders while also battling the pandemic efficiently. I am proud that we had the support of our veterans in carrying this out," Gen Naravane said while speaking at the Armed Forces Veterans Day meet. The Army chief also said 2021 will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war victory.

"Some of our veterans have expressed disappointment that 50 years celebration of the 1971 war is not being given importance. This year will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark 1971 war victory and various programmes would be organised across the country like exhibition, parade among other things," he said. The army chief also informed that a small memorial would be built at the National War Memorial with the soil from the villages of the gallantry awardees of 1971 war and the places where they came out victorious at that time.

Gen Naravane said the Indian Army will always continue working for welfare of veterans. "After the retirement from the Army, all veterans are working in different sectors for the progress of the country and society. You being an ambassador of the Army are setting examples of a true patriot and responsible citizen. The high standards set by you will inspire our youth," he added. (ANI)

