HP Police seizes 111 kg of charas in Kullu district

HP Police seizes 111 kg of charas in Kullu districtPTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 11:53 IST
Over 100 kilograms of charas has been seized in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Thursday.
In an official statement, he said that the seizure of 111 kilograms of the contraband is one of the biggest in the state.
More details will be made available later, Kundu said.
