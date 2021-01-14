HP Police seizes 111 kg of charas in Kullu district

Over 100 kilograms of charas has been seized in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Thursday.

In an official statement, he said that the seizure of 111 kilograms of the contraband is one of the biggest in the state.

More details will be made available later, Kundu said.

