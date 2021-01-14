Maha: Nanded police nab another accused in rape-murder case

The police have arrested anotheraccused involved in the rape and murder of a hearing andspeech-impaired woman in Maharashtra's Nanded district, anofficial said on Thursday.

A 26-year-old hearing and speech-impaired woman wasraped and murdered in Biloli area of Nanded district inDecember, 2020.

While one of the accused Sainath Binmod (24) wasarrested soon after the incident, the police nabbed anotheraccused on Monday, superintendent of police Pramod Shewalesaid.

The police are on the lookout for the third accusedwho is still at large, the official said.

The Nanded police had formed six teams to trap theaccused and searches were conducted in Parbhani, DharmabadUmri, Himayatnagar in Nanded, Nizambad Kamareddy, Nirmal townof Telangana, it was stated.

