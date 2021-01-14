Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Nanded police nab another accused in rape-murder case

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 13:40 IST
Maha: Nanded police nab another accused in rape-murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The police have arrested anotheraccused involved in the rape and murder of a hearing andspeech-impaired woman in Maharashtra's Nanded district, anofficial said on Thursday.

A 26-year-old hearing and speech-impaired woman wasraped and murdered in Biloli area of Nanded district inDecember, 2020.

While one of the accused Sainath Binmod (24) wasarrested soon after the incident, the police nabbed anotheraccused on Monday, superintendent of police Pramod Shewalesaid.

The police are on the lookout for the third accusedwho is still at large, the official said.

The Nanded police had formed six teams to trap theaccused and searches were conducted in Parbhani, DharmabadUmri, Himayatnagar in Nanded, Nizambad Kamareddy, Nirmal townof Telangana, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan

Most of AirAsia X Bhd AAXs lessors support a restructuring plan, and the Malaysian airline has received interest from potential investors for fundraising after reorganization, court documents filed this month show. In emails attached to the...

Select CityWalk installs 'Chakr Shield' devices to cut emissions from its DG sets

Delhis upscale mall Select CityWalk on Thursday said it has installed Chakr Shield, a retrofit emission control device for its diesel generator DG sets, which will reduce pollution from the DG sets by up to 80 per cent.Carbon emissions and ...

Need to be alert in our defence against Argentina, says women's hockey defender Gurjit

Indias ace drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur feels playing hosts Argentina in their home ground will test visitors mental and physical prowess and the side will need to be alert in their defence. Building up to the Olympic Games in July, the Indian ...

India's tally of the new UK COVID-19 strain reaches 109

The total number of persons infected with the mutant strain of COVID-19 from the UK reached 109 on Thursday, informed the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare. After the new strain of COVID-19 was detected in the UK, the government i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021