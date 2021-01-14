Man arrested for killing another person in east Delhi

A 25-year-old vegetable vendor was arrested for killing another man after a fight between them over extortion of money in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ravi, assaulted Vijay at Balmiki Mohalla on January 10, following which he collapsed, they said.

Police said Vijay was declared as a ''bad character'' of Subhash Place area and used to extort money from the accused.

During interrogation, Ravi confessed to his crime and said that Vijay used to extort money from him in the same vicinity, said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). A case of murder was registered against Ravi at Subhash Place police station and the Anti-Human Traffic Unit of Crime Branch, which was also probing the case simultaneously, traced the accused and arrested him on Wednesday, she said.

