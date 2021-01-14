UP: 5 killed in separate accidents

Five people were killed and as many injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and Ballia districts, police said on Thursday.

While four people killed in road accidents due to heavy fog in Barabanki, in another incident, a man died and five others were injured in Ballia district, they said.

In Barabanki, Bharat Lal Yadav (50) was hit by a truck near Lalpur village on the Haidergarh Road on Wednesday night. He died on the spot, police said.

In another accident on the Ramnagar Road, Mohit Kumar(28) was seriously injured after being hit by a truck near the Tehsil crossing on Wednesday night. He was rushed to the community health centre (CHC) where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Kallu (45) and his nephew Pintu (25) were on their motorcycle when they were hit by a truck near Bhatya Hata village under Deva police station area. Police said they were rushed to the district hospital, where they succumbed to injuries later.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that heavy fog was stated to be the cause of these accidents. In Ballia district, one person was killed and five others were injured near Akhop Chatti area when to tempos collided head-on on Wednesday night.

While one Manoj (40) died on the spot, five others were rushed to the hospital, where condition of the two was stated to be critical.

