UP court to hear AAP leader Somnath Bharti's bail plea on Friday   

According to a purported video clip of his remarks on Saturday, the AAP MLA had said, Children are being born in hospitals, but they are of dogs. Shortly after ink was hurled at him, Bharti was heard arguing with policemen around him, telling them that he would strip them of their uniforms.

The bail plea of senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Somnath Bharti could not be heard on Thursday due to a strike by lawyers here. The hearing in a special MP-MLA court here will now take place on Friday. Bharti was arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state's hospitals. The hearing in the special MP-MLA court will now take place on Friday. Bharti on Monday had ink hurled at him in Rae Bareli and was arrested later for allegedly making objectionable remarks last week. He was arrested for criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between groups, police said. He was remanded in 14-day judicial custody at the Amhat jail in Sultanpur district. Minutes before his arrest, a youth hurled ink at the Delhi MLA when he was emerging from a guest house. According to a purported video clip of his remarks on Saturday, the AAP MLA had said, ''Children are being born in hospitals, but they are of dogs.'' Shortly after ink was hurled at him, Bharti was heard arguing with policemen around him, telling them that he would strip them of their uniforms. Bharti also retweeted a video clip in which he is heard using a derogatory term for Adityanath, while talking about ''atrocities on women'' in the state.

