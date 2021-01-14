Left Menu
GRSE signs USD 12.7-million contract with govt of Guyana

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:16 IST
The Garden Reach Shipbuildersand Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has signed a USD 12.7-millioncontract to build an ocean-going vessel for the government ofGuyana in the Caribbean region in South America, an officialsaid on Thursday.

The 1,700-tonne vessel is to be used on the coastaland riverine areas of Guyana and will be equipped with twocaterpillar marine diesel engines coupled with twin discreduction gear boxes to achieve a speed of 15 knots, the GRSEofficial said.

In a major boost to its export initiatives, theKolkata-based defence PSU signed the contract on Wednesdaywith the Harbour Department, Ministry of Public Works of theGovernment of Guyana for constructing the ocean-going vessel,the official said.

''This project shall further consolidate GRSE'sposition as a unique shipyard with all round capability todesign and build warships and vessels for export with state-of-the-art technology,'' he said.

GRSE has the capability to construct 20 shipsconcurrently, spread across its three production locationshere, the official said.

