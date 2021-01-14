Three more dead in Bharatpur hooch tragedy, toll rises to seven: Official
Three more people, taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district and undergoing treatment there at a hospital, died on Thursday, raising the death toll in the hooch tragedy to seven, police said.
Five others undergoing treatment are in critical condition, they said, adding three persons have been arrested in the case.
Seven persons have died so far after consuming hooch whereas treatment of five others is going on at a hospital, Bharatpur District Collector Nathmal Didel said. Three persons have been arrested under various sections of the Rajasthan Excise Act, he added. Illicit liquor supplier Santosh too would be booked, the district collector said, adding he also had consumed hooch and undergoing treatment. Three deceased were identified as Vasudev, Padam Singh and Mangilal. Their bodies have been handed over to their family members after postmortem, police said. Four persons had died on Wednesday at a hospital in Bharatpur while undergoing treatment after consuming hooch in Roopwas area of Bharatpur.
