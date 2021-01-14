Left Menu
Mathura Refinery gives cleaning devices to MVDA as part of CSR for cleanliness at pilgrim centres

14-01-2021
Mathura Refinery has presented cleaning devices to the Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA) as part of its corporate social responsibility, for ensuring the cleanliness in three pilgrim centres here, Mathura MP Hema Malini said on Thursday.

''The devices and instruments worth Rs 64.96 lakh, gifted to MVDA by Mathura Refinery, would prove a pace setter for ensuring cleanliness of Mathura, Vrindavan and Goverdhan,'' the cine actress-turned-politician said while handing over the devices to the authority.

She said the gesture of the refinery is appreciable, since devices and instruments would ensure rapid cleanliness in crowded and busy areas of Goverdhan, Vrindavan and Mathura.

The step would not only become a lever for cleanliness but pilgrims and foreign visitors would form a better impression about the trio places, she added after their visit.

Malini also lauded the role of refinery for realising its CSR by constructing bio-toilets in Vrindavan parikrama, adopting few villages in its surrounding areas for their upliftment and distribution of apparatuses for handicapped, time to time.

Mathura Refinery since inception has not only been doing something for the upliftment of people but also contributed its best for maintaining cleanliness in the most-visited area of Brijbhumi, said Arvind Kumar, executive director and chief of Mathura Refinery.

Expressing his gratitude for Malini, Kumar said she has been a guiding source for the refinery to adopt welfare measures, including maintaining an eco-friendly environment by massive plantations in Mathura and Agra.

