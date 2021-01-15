Left Menu
Biden names Lisa Monaco as temporary adviser for inauguration security

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 02:21 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has asked his nominee for deputy attorney general and former President Barack Obama's counter-terrorism adviser, Lisa Monaco, to serve as a temporary homeland security adviser leading up next week's inauguration, a spokeswoman for Biden's transition said on Thursday.

“Ms. Monaco will assist the president-elect and work with the incoming national security adviser, the incoming Homeland Security adviser, and current security and law enforcement officials, including with the United States Secret Service on their plans for the inauguration," the spokeswoman told Reuters.

