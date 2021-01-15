Biden names Lisa Monaco as temporary adviser for inauguration security

Biden names Lisa Monaco as temporary adviser for inauguration securityReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 02:21 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has asked his nominee for deputy attorney general and former President Barack Obama's counter-terrorism adviser, Lisa Monaco, to serve as a temporary homeland security adviser leading up next week's inauguration, a spokeswoman for Biden's transition said on Thursday.
“Ms. Monaco will assist the president-elect and work with the incoming national security adviser, the incoming Homeland Security adviser, and current security and law enforcement officials, including with the United States Secret Service on their plans for the inauguration," the spokeswoman told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Joe Biden
- United States
- Lisa
- Barack Obama
- U.S.
- Monaco
- Homeland Security
ALSO READ
FICCI seeks Punjab Chief Secretary's intervention on Jio towers vandalisation incidents
Singapore economy seeing signs of stabilisation, PM says
India lodges protest with Pak over vandalisation of temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
India lodges protest with Pak over vandalisation of temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
CAG writes to Finmin, seeks performance audit details of PSU banks recapitalisation