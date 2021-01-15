Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pence vows to honor U.S. history, ensure safe inauguration of new president

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday vowed to uphold American history and ensure a safe transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden, eight days after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump laid siege to the U.S. Capitol. Pence made the remarks before a security briefing at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and during a meeting with National Guard troops guarding the U.S. Capitol, where Pence was among top U.S. officials forced into hiding during last week's attack.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 06:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 06:51 IST
Pence vows to honor U.S. history, ensure safe inauguration of new president

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday vowed to uphold American history and ensure a safe transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden, eight days after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump laid siege to the U.S. Capitol.

Pence made the remarks before a security briefing at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and during a meeting with National Guard troops guarding the U.S. Capitol, where Pence was among top U.S. officials forced into hiding during last week's attack. "We all lived through that day - January 6. And as the president made clear yesterday, we are committed to an orderly transition and to a safe inauguration. The American people deserve nothing less," Pence said during his first public event since the attack that left five people dead.

He said Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be sworn in on Jan. 20 "in a manner consistent with our history and our traditions, and in a way that gives honor to the American people and the United States." Trump, who does not plan to attend the inauguration, on Wednesday became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, as 10 of his fellow Republicans joined Democrats in the House of Representatives to charge him with inciting an insurrection in last week’s assault.

Pence also met with dozens of Guardsmen outside the brightly illuminated Capitol, thanking them for providing security "at such an important time in the life of our nation." His carefully staged appearances on Thursday marked a contrast to those of Trump, who has not visited the Capitol since the attack. In a video released late Wednesday, Trump disavowed the violence.

Pence had long been one of Trump's most loyal associates, but incurred his wrath for refusing to block the congressional certification of Biden's Electoral College win. During the attack, some of Trump's supporters discussed assassinating Pence for being a traitor. Trump and Pence sought to heal their rift during a meeting in the Oval Office on Monday, but aides say they were deeply disappointed by the way Trump had treated Pence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan

Most of AirAsia X Bhds AAX lessors support a restructuring plan, and the Malaysian airline has received interest from potential investors for fundraising after reorganization, court documents filed this month show. In emails attached to the...

China's new home prices see moderate growth in December

Chinas new homes prices grew moderately in December, official data showed on Friday, as government measures aimed at cooling the property market took their toll.Average new home prices in 70 major cities rose 0.1 month-on-month in December,...

Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies

The Trump administration in its waning days took another swipe at China and its biggest firms on Thursday, imposing sanctions on officials and companies for alleged misdeeds in the South China Sea and imposing an investment ban on nine more...

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy

President-elect Joe Biden outlined a 1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate the distribution of vaccines to bring the coronavirus under control. Biden c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021