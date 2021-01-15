Land deal: NCP leader Khadse arrives at ED office in Mumbai

NCP leader and former Maharashtraminister Eknath Khadse on Friday arrived at the EnforcementDirectorate (ED) office here for recording his statement in a2016 land deal case.

Khadse was seen entering the central agencys officeat Ballard Estate in South Mumbai around 11 am to appearbefore ED officials in connection with the land deal of hisfamily in Bhosari area near Pune city.

Talking to the media outside his home before leavingfor the ED office, Khadse, a former BJP leader who joined theNCP last year, said he will cooperate with the agency.

Policemen in large numbers were deployed outside theED office and barricades were put to avoid any gathering byhis supporters.

Besides the Mumbai police, personnel from the SRPFwere also deployed.

Khadse (68) was summoned by the ED on December 30, buthe skipped appearance citing health reasons.

ED officials had agreed to give him 14 days time toappear before the agency.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)had investigated the matter and submitted a closure report.

The Income-Tax department also had soughtinformation in the matter.

Khadse had resigned from the then Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 after facing allegationsregarding the same land deal.

It was alleged that he misused his official powers tofacilitate the purchase of government land by his family.

Khadse has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

