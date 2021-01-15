Left Menu
Hungary PM asks Hungarian authority to act fast on assessment of Chinese COVID vaccine

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary's medicine authority will hopefully give a "clear answer" in a few days on whether a coronavirus vaccine developed by China could be used to start mass inoculations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. His government said on Thursday it has reached a deal with China's Sinopharm to buy its coronavirus vaccine, the country's latest move to break away from Brussels as it tries to speed up inoculations to lift curbs on the economy.

Hungary would be the first EU country to accept a Chinese vaccine if approved by Hungarian authorities.

