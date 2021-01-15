Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honduran migrants trek north toward Guatemalan border

The group set out Wednesday but paused at night before reaching some 75 police officers, dressed in riot gear, who waited along the highway on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula.One officer said the intention was to stop the migrants from violating a pandemic-related curfew, check their documents and make sure they werent traveling with children that were not their own.The migrants stopped about 2 kilometers short of the waiting police and bedded down for the night under and around a highway overpass.

PTI | Sanpedrosula | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:01 IST
Honduran migrants trek north toward Guatemalan border
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)

About 200 Honduran migrants resumed walking and catching rides up a highway toward the border with Guatemala on Thursday, a day before a migrant caravan was scheduled to depart the city of San Pedro Sula.

By afternoon some had reached the border crossing at Corinto. The group set out Wednesday but paused at night before reaching some 75 police officers, dressed in riot gear, who waited along the highway on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula.

One officer said the intention was to stop the migrants from violating a pandemic-related curfew, check their documents and make sure they weren't traveling with children that were not their own.

The migrants stopped about 2 kilometers short of the waiting police and bedded down for the night under and around a highway overpass. They resumed their walk after the curfew expired at 5 am.

Meanwhile, more migrants arrived at San Pedro Sula's bus terminal throughout the day Thursday. The station has been the main departure point for caravans in the past and several hundred migrants could be seen around the terminal.

But the migrants faced the additional challenge of governments that agreed earlier this week to enforce immigration laws at their borders.

For weeks, a call for a new caravan departing Jan. 15 has circulated on social networks. In previous caravans, smaller groups have often left earlier than the main caravan. More migrants were expected to converge on San Pedro Sula on Thursday.

Ariel Villega, 35, from the town of Ocotepeque, was walking with his wife and 10-year-old son. He said they planned to get to the Corinto border crossing and wait there for the rest of the caravan to arrive.

''We've got everything, the passport and the COVID test," Villega said. He said they were leaving because he couldn't find work. "First the pandemic and later the two (hurricanes) left us in crisis." Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Wednesday night decreed a "state of prevention" along the country's border with Honduras. The decree noted the threat of migrants entering without required documentation and without following pandemic-related screening at the border. Guatemala is requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The decree said more than 2,000 national police and soldiers would be stationed at the border.

The Mexican government said Wednesday that it and 10 other countries in North and Central America are worried about the health risks of COVID-19 among migrants without proper documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thai protesters scuffle with police, fearing more royal insult charges

Scores of Thai protesters briefly scuffled with police on Friday, saying they feared another student activist would be charged with insulting Thailands king. But police and the lawyer for activist Chaiyapon Danothai said he did not face les...

Drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade

Drones of the Indian Army carried out mock kamikaze attacks and first-aid delivery exercises as the service showcased its latest assets during the Army Day parade at the Cariappa ground here on Friday.This is for the first time drones featu...

9th round of meeting between govt, farmer leaders underway in Delhi

The ninth round of talks between Centre and representative of farmer unions protesting on Delhi borders against the three newly passed farm laws began at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Friday. Ahead of the meeting, Rakesh Tikait, spokespersons o...

Rallying-French rider Cherpin dies from injuries in Dakar rally crash

French motorcycle rider Pierre Cherpin has died five days after crashing during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, organisers said on Friday.The 52-year-old, who was taking part in his fourth Dakar rally, had undergone neurosurgery and w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021