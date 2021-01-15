Left Menu
Meeting over farm laws between Centre, farmers remains inconclusive till lunch break

The ongoing meeting discussing three agricultural laws between the Union Government and farmers did not come to a resolution before the lunch break.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:25 IST
Visuals from 9th round of meeting between govt, farmer leaders underway at Vigyan Bhawan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing meeting discussing three agricultural laws between the Union Government and farmers did not come to a resolution before the lunch break. The MSP Guarantee act will be discussed after the break.

The ninth round of talks between Centre and representative of farmer unions protesting on Delhi borders against the three newly passed farm laws began at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi earlier today. Before the meeting started, Rakesh Tikait, spokespersons of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) reiterated that to resolve the issues of protesting farmers, the government will have to repeal the three newly passed laws."Government needs to devise a plan to scrap the three laws and give legal guarantee for minimum support price," said Tikait.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on farmers' agitation and though the government is still trying to solve the issues with dialogue, however, it will present its case before the court-mandated committee when summoned by it. "Between this meeting and last meeting, the Supreme Court's verdict came regarding farmers' protest. Government welcomes the Supreme Court order regarding the farmers' agitation. The government will put forth its views before the committee (appointed by the apex court) when we called. Because the discussions are on between farmers and government and this date was decided earlier, we are still trying to find a solution via dialogue," said the Union Minister.

When asked if the government will continue dialogue with farmers now that Supreme Court has formed a committee to resolve the issue, Tomar said that will depend on the outcome of today's meeting "The next date for the meeting will depend upon the outcome of the meeting. The date is decided after consent from both sides. And if both sides are ready to continue the dialogue then the next date will be decided," he added.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

