Norway ex-minister's partner found guilty of making threats against democracy

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:37 IST
The partner of Norway's former justice minister has been found guilty of making threats against democracy by setting fire to her car and vandalising the family's home, an Oslo court said on Friday, sentencing her to 20 months in prison.

In a bizarre case that gripped the nation, Laila Anita Bertheussen, 56, was apprehended by police in 2019, triggering the resignation of then Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara of the law-and-order Progress Party.

