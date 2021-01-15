Left Menu
As the nation-wide vaccination drive against COVID-19 is set to start from tomorrow, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has dispatched doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to nine vaccination centres in the city on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:24 IST
BMC dispatches Covishield to vaccination centres in Mumbai
BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar performing puja of Covishield on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the nation-wide vaccination drive against COVID-19 is set to start from tomorrow, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has dispatched doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to nine vaccination centres in the city on Friday. BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar told ANI, "Vaccines will go to 9 vaccination centres. We have already trained over 5,000 staff members. Further, training of 5,000 more is underway."

BMC members performed 'Arti', a holy ritual of the vaccine before loading on the truck. The first consignment of 1,39,500 doses of Covishield vaccine brought to Mumbai from Pune in a special vehicle of BMC on Wednesday morning. Following this, the vaccine has been stored in a storage facility in Parel.

Maharashtra received over 9 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday night. The National Cold Chain Centre, Pune is the centre point for Maharashtra where vaccines have been stored and then distributed to different districts and municipal corporations by the state health department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

