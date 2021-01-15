Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana Police helped 4.32 lakhs migrant workers return home during lockdown

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Friday said the state police helped 4.32 lakh migrant workers board train home during the lockdown.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:55 IST
Haryana Police helped 4.32 lakhs migrant workers return home during lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Friday said the state police helped 4.32 lakh migrant workers board train home during the lockdown. "All the stranded migrant laborers and workers were sent back by arranging special trains and buses during lockdown period under 'Operation Samvedna' which was carried out by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last year," said Yadava.

The drive was jointly carried out by Police and Civil administration to send back the migrants who expressed the willingness to return to their native states during COVID lockdown. A total of 100 special trains and about 6600 buses were arranged for the safe and secure departure of over 3.20 lakh migrant laborers and more than 1.11 lakh brick kiln workers to their home states.

"The task of sending them back was quite challenging during the pandemic. The state government appointed the then Haryana Additional DGP CID Anil Kumar Rao as the State Nodal Officer to monitor transport arrangements. He also coordinated with the nodal officers of the Indian Railways and Transport Department for sending migrants to their home states. Our CID unit also arranged their safe and secure travel to their native places while ensuring the COVID appropriate behavior," said the Haryana DGP. He further informed that after their medical check-up and thermal screening, the migrant laborers and workers were also given packed food, water bottles, fruits, and juice during their journey to native states. Similarly, by contacting the nodal officers of other states, about 16860 residents of Haryana, who were stuck in other states, were also brought to Haryana by buses.

The entire expenditure on trains and buses was borne by the State government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab as WHO team arrives to probe COVID-19 origins

China has honoured a virologist of a controversial Wuhan-based bio-lab, which was at the centre of COVID-19 storm, as a WHO team arrived at the Chinese city to probe the origins of the coronavirus.Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Institute of Vir...

MSDE launches PMKVY 3.0 in 600 districts making 300+ skill courses

In a bid to empower Indias youth with employable skills, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship MSDE today launched Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY 3.0, in nearly 600 districts making 300 skill courses available to...

Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, will read at Biden inaugural

At age 22, poet Amanda Gorman, chosen to read at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, already has a history of writing for official occasions.I have kind of stumbled upon this genre. Its been something I find a lot of emotional re...

Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Department prepared ahead of Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog said on Friday his office was launching a review into how the FBI and other law enforcement operations prepared and later responded to the riots at the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trumps s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021