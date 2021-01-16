U.S. health secretary Azar resigns, cites Capitol attack -CNN

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax GST Department on Friday arrested a Vile Parle-based businessman for allegedly causing a revenue loss of Rs 31 crore to the state government by fraudulently claiming the input tax credit. As per a press st...
All-time record scorer for England and Manchester United. A haul of 16 trophies. Wayne Rooneys illustrious playing career is over.The former England and United captain has decided its time to focus on trying to replicate his successes as a ...
Delhi on Saturday witnessed dense fog that resulted in the delay of 24 trains traveling in and around the national capital, and at least four flights tofrom the Indira Gandhi International airport have been delayed. At least one flight has ...
Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna is not pleased with his sides 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan on Friday and said they lost two points in the Indian Super League ISL. Scott Nevilles stunning header in the dying minutes...