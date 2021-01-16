Shivraj Chouhan seeks Dharma Gurus' help to check negative message on Covid-19 vaccines

Left Menu
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the Dharma Gurus (Religious leaders) to oversee that no negative message related to COVID-19 vaccination should go in public.

16-01-2021
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the Dharma Gurus (Religious leaders) to oversee that no negative message related to COVID-19 vaccination should go in public. In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister informed that in Madhya Pradesh, private hospitals, along with government hospitals have been identified as vaccination centers.

"All religious gurus, district administrations should inform the public about the COVID-19 vaccination on basis of vaccination priority. No negative message should go out in public in relation to this work of public welfare. The Health Department will also be active to provide real and authentic information," he tweeted. "A district-wise vaccine has been allocated in the state. Necessary arrangements have been made to receive complaints and suggestions. Along with government hospitals, private hospitals have also been identified for vaccination," he said in another tweet.

He informed that the vaccination drive has started at 150 centers in Madhya Pradesh and added that both vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin- are completely safe and are tested by scientists. Responding to criticism that why the Chief Minister is not getting vaccinated, Chouhan said, "Some fools have questioned why the Chief Minister is not getting vaccinated. I want to tell them that we follow protocol. There is a whole process of vaccination, if the CM does not follow it, then how will the campaign be successful. Our Corona Warriors will get vaccinated first, then me!"

He also urged the 'friends of the opposition' to show solidarity. "Do not let confusion arise in society. Do not spread negativity nor allow it to spread," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister further said that due to timely lockdown in the country, all necessary arrangements were made to protect the citizens from Corona. Earlier today, Chouhan also visited the Gandhi Hospital in Bhopal to witness the launch of the nationwide COVID vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing. A total of 3,006 session sites across all States and Union Territories were virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. (ANI)

