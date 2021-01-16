Umesh Sharma new chief of Veterinary Council of India

Veterinarian Dr Umesh Sharma whohails from Madhya Pradesh has been elected as president of theVeterinary Council of India (VCI), his second term after a gapof four years.

Sharma was elected unanimously in the meeting held atNew Delhi on Friday, Indian Veterinary Association spokesmanAnupam Agrawal said on Saturday.

Agrawal said elections were held through online modefor the first time in the history of the VCI, a statutory bodyunder the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry andDairying.

Sharma had served as the VCI president from 2014 to2017.

Dr Pradeep Yadav was unanimously elected as vicepresident of the VCI by 26 members of the council.

