Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 9 abduct man who cheated them with job promises, held

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:29 IST
Maha: 9 abduct man who cheated them with job promises, held

Nine youths were arrested in Jalnain Maharashtra for allegedly kidnapping a man who had cheatedthem with job promises, police said on Saturday.

Vithal Singh Jarwal was abducted in a SUV on January14 from Jalna bus stand area, and after a complaint wasreceived by an eye witness, CCTV footage of the area wasscanned, said Sub Divisional Police Office Sudhir Khiradkar.

''After getting the registration number of the SUV usedfor the crime, and surveillance of cellphones being used bythe abductors, we chased them through Ahmednagar, Kolhapur andSatara over 16 hours to nab them,'' said Sadar Bazar policestation inspector Sanjay Deshmukh.

''Nine people were held in Satara and Jarwal wasrescued. They have claimed Jarwal promised them jobs and tookmoney and documents but failed. After he started delayingrepayment of money, the nine abducted him,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Have requested Centre to provide adequate number of COVID-19 vaccines to Bengal: Mamata

Expressing her dissatisfactionover the inadequate number of COVID-19 vaccines supplied toWest Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday saidher government strongly feels that all people of the stateshould be inoculated free of cost...

Portuguese hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 cases reach record

Portugals fragile health system is under growing pressure due to a worrying rise in coronavirus infections, with the country reporting 10,947 new cases and 166 deaths on Saturday, the worst surge since the pandemic started last year. The ca...

Ally of poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in Moscow for extremism

Pavel Zelensky, a member of the Anti-Corruption Foundation team of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was jailed by a Moscow court on Saturday until Feb. 28 on charges of inciting extremism on the internet, according to a court statement. His d...

Goa: 426 of 700 registered beneficiaries vaccinated on first day

As many as 426 of the 700 healthworkers scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Goa wereinoculated on the first day of the nationwide drive, a seniorhealth official said.The rest may have remained absent due to initialhesitation, said stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021