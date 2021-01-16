Maha: 9 abduct man who cheated them with job promises, held

Nine youths were arrested in Jalnain Maharashtra for allegedly kidnapping a man who had cheatedthem with job promises, police said on Saturday.

Vithal Singh Jarwal was abducted in a SUV on January14 from Jalna bus stand area, and after a complaint wasreceived by an eye witness, CCTV footage of the area wasscanned, said Sub Divisional Police Office Sudhir Khiradkar.

''After getting the registration number of the SUV usedfor the crime, and surveillance of cellphones being used bythe abductors, we chased them through Ahmednagar, Kolhapur andSatara over 16 hours to nab them,'' said Sadar Bazar policestation inspector Sanjay Deshmukh.

''Nine people were held in Satara and Jarwal wasrescued. They have claimed Jarwal promised them jobs and tookmoney and documents but failed. After he started delayingrepayment of money, the nine abducted him,'' he added.

