C'garh: Naxal carrying Rs 8 lakh reward killed in Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:11 IST
A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs8 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place around 4.30 pm in a forest between Kutru and Ketulnar villages, where a joint team of district Reserve Guard (DRG) and District Force was out on an anti-Naxal operation, inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Following the exchange of fire, the security forces recovered the body of Saibo alias Ranu along with a pistol from the spot, the official said.

Apart from this, grenade-headed arrows and materials of daily use were also recovered from the scene, he said.

Saibo, who was active as a deputy commander ofFarsegarh LOS (local organisation squad) of Maoists, was wanted in 12 Naxal incidents in the area and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, the IG added.

