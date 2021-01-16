Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM launches scheme for allotment of fair price shops across state

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:28 IST
Punjab CM launches scheme for allotment of fair price shops across state
As a token gesture, the Chief Minister handed over allotment letters to five beneficiaries from Roopnagar, according to a government release here. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday virtually kicked off a state-wide scheme for allotment of 7,219 fair price shops (FPS) under his government's flagship 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar te Karobaar Mission'.

As a token gesture, the Chief Minister handed over allotment letters to five beneficiaries from Roopnagar, according to a government release here.

The Chief Minister said the initiative would be instrumental in improving the economic condition of people, besides further strengthening the public distribution system to ensure seamless, fair and timely distribution.

He asked the allottees to ensure the ration meant for the poor reaches the genuine beneficiaries without the illegal diversion of food grains.

The Chief Minister asked the food department to look into ways and means to supplement the income of FPS owners by facilitating these outlets as points of sale for additional consumer items.

He complimented the ration depot holders for their contribution to the state government's battle against COVID-19 by operating their shops during lockdown that ensured hassle-free supply of free food grains to people in the State.

During the lockdown period, 17 lakh free food kits were distributed to the poor, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sanitation worker gets first jab in Chandigarh, 374 vaccinated

A 20-year-old sanitation worker received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine as the inoculation drive commenced in Chandigarh on Saturday.Arun, who works as a sweeper at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sector 16, said he wa...

Italy reports 475 more coronavirus deaths, 16,310 new cases

Italy reported 475 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday compared with 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,310 from 16,146.Italy has registered 81,800 COVID-19 deaths since the v...

Married couple, man held for thefts in Thane homes

Three people were arrested forhouse-breaking thefts HBT in Thanes Kalyan and Ambernathareas, police said on Saturday.Shekhar Nair, his wife Sunita and accomplice DevendraShetty would zero in on homes of which owners were out ofstation, carr...

Security guard administered COVID vaccine admitted at AIIMS after developing allergic reaction

A security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin at AIIMS here on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction as part of severe adverse events following immunisation.According to AIIMS Director Rande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021