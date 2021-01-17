Left Menu
Development News Edition

Up to 8,000 migrants advance in U.S.-bound caravans across Guatemala

Thousands of Hondurans, including many families with children, walked together across Guatemala on Saturday hoping to reach the United States, fleeing poverty and violence in a region battered by the pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes late last year.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 02:52 IST
Up to 8,000 migrants advance in U.S.-bound caravans across Guatemala
Between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants have entered Guatemala since Friday, according to Guatemala's immigration authority, and they are heading toward the Mexican border, where Mexican authorities have deployed troops and riot police. Image Credit: Flickr

Thousands of Hondurans, including many families with children, walked together across Guatemala on Saturday hoping to reach the United States, fleeing poverty and violence in a region battered by the pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes late last year. Between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants have entered Guatemala since Friday, according to Guatemala's immigration authority, and they are heading toward the Mexican border, where Mexican authorities have deployed troops and riot police.

Once the caravan reaches Mexico, it is likely to be subjected to pressure to break up. Mexico's migration agreement with the United States is still in place, meaning the caravan would be dispersed, a Mexican official said. The first migrant caravan of the year comes less than a week before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office, promising a more humane approach to migration, in contrast to outgoing President Donald Trump's hardline policies.

In the meantime, Mexican and Central American authorities coordinated security and public health measures aimed at deterring mass unauthorized migration across the region. Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico deployed thousands of security forces and the Guatemalan military detained hundreds of migrants on Friday.

The caravan has nevertheless grown considerably over the last 24 hours, with members citing a spiralling crisis of hunger and homelessness in Honduras as their reasons for joining. "We have nothing to feed to our children, and thousands of us were left sleeping on the streets," said Maria Jesus Paz, a mother of four children who said she lost her home in the hurricanes. "This is why we make this decision, even though we know that the journey could cost us our lives," she added.

Coronavirus-related lockdowns shattered Honduras' economy, which last year suffered its worst contraction on record. "First I lost my job because of the pandemic, and then I lost my home in the hurricanes," said Melvin Paredes, who joined the caravan with his brother.

"The only thing I have left is to fight for my family's survival."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. capitals on edge ahead of possible pro-Trump armed protests

Ten days after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol in a deadly attack that stunned the world, cities nationwide were girding for a potential new wave of violent protests over the weekend, erecting barriers and deploying thousands of National ...

Brazil reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for fifth day in a row -health ministry

Brazil had 61,567 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 1,050 deaths, the fifth consecutive day with more than 1,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.The South American country has no...

NASA's Boeing moon rocket set for 'once-in-a-generation' ground test

NASAs Boeing-built deep space exploration rocket, Space Launch System SLS, is set to fire its behemoth core stage for the first time on Saturday, a crucial test for a years-delayed U.S. government project facing mounting pressure from emerg...

Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' Day One executive actions -aide

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will cap a busy day of inauguration pageantry by using the powers of his new office to push policy changes on housing, student loans, climate change and immigration, a top aide said on Saturday.Biden, who camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021