Gurpreet wins men's 25m rapid fire pistol T1 trials

Gurpreet wins men's 25m rapid fire pistol T1 trialsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 18:55 IST
Army marksman and Olympian Gurpreet Singh won the men's 25m rapid fire pistol T1 trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range here on Sunday.
It was a Services 1-2-3 as Gurpreet's fellow Army man Neeraj Kumar and the Air Force's Shivam Shukla emerged second and third in the finals.
After topping qualification with a score of 580, Gurpreet shot 21 to win the low-scoring final. Neeraj followed his senior marksman both in qualifying (577) and in the final (20).
