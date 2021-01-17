Nagpur: 2 men commit suicides after spats with wives

Two persons allegedly committedsuicide in Nagpur after their wives left them, police said onSunday.

While the first case took place in Deolapur stationlimits, the second death was in Kalmeshwar tehsil, both onSaturday, an official said.

''In Deolapur, a 40-year-old man hanged himself after aquarrel with his wife, while in Kalmeshwar, a 36-year-old manconsumed poison as his wife left home with their children dueto his drinking habit,'' he said.

Accidental death cases have been registered andfurther probe was underway, the official added.

