Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagpur: 2 men commit suicides after spats with wives

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:30 IST
Nagpur: 2 men commit suicides after spats with wives

Two persons allegedly committedsuicide in Nagpur after their wives left them, police said onSunday.

While the first case took place in Deolapur stationlimits, the second death was in Kalmeshwar tehsil, both onSaturday, an official said.

''In Deolapur, a 40-year-old man hanged himself after aquarrel with his wife, while in Kalmeshwar, a 36-year-old manconsumed poison as his wife left home with their children dueto his drinking habit,'' he said.

Accidental death cases have been registered andfurther probe was underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australian Open: 25 players in quarantine after passenger on flight tests positive for COVID-19

Australian Open on Sunday announced that 25 players have been put under quarantine after one passenger on the charter flight tested positive for coronavirus. As many as 58 passengers were there on the flight, including 25 players, with all ...

Assam polls: Raijor Dal urges AJP to take forward discussions on forming alliance

Assams newly floated politicalparty Raijor Dal on Sunday urged another regional outfit AsomJatiyo Parishad AJP to take forward discussions on forming apre-poll alliance.Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are due inMarch-April.Workin...

Maharashtra reports 3,081 more COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

Maharashtra reported 3,081 more COVID-19 cases, and 50 deaths on Sunday, taking the states coronavirus count to 19,90,759 cases. According to the state health department, there are 52,653 active cases in the state while 18,86,469 cases have...

Qatar reports 188 COVID-19 cases, 147,277 in total

Doha Qatar, January 17 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 188 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,277, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 24...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021