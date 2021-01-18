France calls for immediate release of Kremlin dissident Navalny

France calls for immediate release of Kremlin dissident NavalnyReuters | Paris | Updated: 18-01-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 03:13 IST
France's foreign ministry on Sunday called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he was arrested on his return to Moscow.
"France takes note with great concern of the arrest in Russia of Mr. Alexei Navalny," foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement. "With its European partners, it is following the situation with the utmost vigilance and call for his immediate release."
