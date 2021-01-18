Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Suga: Will exhaust all means to protect pandemic-hit medical system

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday his government will take all possible measures to protect the country's medical system, as hospitals creak under the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Suga this month issued a state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures in a bid to stem a resurgence of infections.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-01-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 11:15 IST
Japan PM Suga: Will exhaust all means to protect pandemic-hit medical system
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday his government will take all possible measures to protect the country's medical system, as hospitals creak under the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suga this month issued a state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures in a bid to stem a resurgence of infections. He expanded it to seven more prefectures, including Osaka and Kyoto in western Japan. "What is important is to provide necessary medical services to people in need. We will exhaust all measures to safeguard the medical system," Suga said in his policy speech at the start of a regular session of parliament.

"We are all ready to deploy the Self-Defence Forces' medical team if requested by governors." Japan, though less seriously hit by the pandemic than many other advanced economies, has seen infections spike in recent weeks, prompting Japan Medical Association president Toshio Nakagawa to say the nation's medical system is collapsing.

The outbreak has forced Japan to largely shut its doors to foreigners and limit large-scale events. Administrative reform minister Taro Kono told Reuters on Thursday the once-delayed Tokyo Olympics may not go ahead as planned. But Suga reiterated his resolve to host the Games this summer.

"We will press ahead with preparations, with determination of building watertight anti-infection measures and holding an event that can bring hope and courage to the world," he said. Total coronavirus cases in Japan have doubled over the past six weeks to about 330,000, according to public broacaster NHK, with 4,525 fatalities.

On diplomacy, Suga called South Korea an important neighbour but said bilateral ties were in a very severe situation. A Seoul court this month ordered Japan to compensate 12 women who had been forced to work in its wartime brothels. Japan says the issue of "comfort women," as the women are euphemistically known, was settled under a 1965 treaty, and the two countries agreed to "irreversibly" end the dispute in a 2015 deal.

"To bring relations back to an even keel, we strongly demand the South Korean side take appropriate steps," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM vows to press ahead with Olympics despite virus surge

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Monday to forge ahead with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, in the face of growing public opposition as Japan battles a surge in coronavirus infections. Suga faces heightened scruti...

New coronavirus variant hits posh Swiss resort of St Moritz

Health authorities quarantined two hotels and closed ski schools in the posh Swiss resort of St Moritz on Monday to try to curb an outbreak of the highly infections new coronavirus variant. The eastern canton of Grisons ordered everyone to ...

Mumbai drugs case: Sameer Khan taken for medical examination before court proceedings

In the ongoing drugs case, in which several names from Bollywood have surfaced, Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Monday was seen being taken for medical examination before being produced before the Court. H...

Amitabh Bachchan's voice removed from caller tune on COVID-19 awareness: HC told

The Delhi High Court was on Monday told that megastar Amitabh Bachchans voice has been removed from the caller tune on precautions against coronavirus and therefore, nothing remains in the PIL which sought its removal.The submission was mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021