NSUI activists stage protest outside Haryana Staff Selection Commission office

Activists of the National Students' Union of India on Monday held protest outside the office of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission in Panchkula alleging that multiple paper leaks have taken place during the past over five years, but the state government had failed to take concrete action.

The HSSC had on Saturday announced cancellation of written exams held on January 9 and 10 for around 700 posts of gram sachiv, following claims that question papers were leaked.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said it has come to the government's knowledge that question papers and answer keys have been found on mobile devices in certain private colleges and other institutions.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission decided to cancel the written exams, he said earlier.

The activists of NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, alleged that this was not the first incident of paper leak but there were many examples in the past over five years.

“The latest paper leak incident is not an isolated one. During the past over five years, multiple paper leaks for various recruitments have taken place jeopardising the future of youngsters in the state. But the state government has failed to take any concrete action and paper leaks keep happening,” NSUI's Haryana unit president Divyanshu Budhiraja said.

NSUI activists, who raised slogans against the Khattar government, tried to enter HSSC premises and gherao the office of its chairman, but they were stopped by the police.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had alleged that by cancelling the written exams for the posts of gram sachivs, the state government has accepted ''foul play''. Besides demanding registration of an FIR, Surjewala also sought an independent probe into the matter.

Surjewala had said around 10 lakh people had taken this exam and demanded The state government should also pay Rs 5,000 each to the candidate who appeared in the exam as compensation.