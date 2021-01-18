Mexican president says U.S. understands Mexico stance on ex-defense minister

Mexican president says U.S. understands Mexico stance on ex-defense ministerReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:19 IST
Mexico's president said on Monday that the U.S. government understood Mexico's stance on the case of ex-Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos, whom Mexico decided not to prosecute after U.S. authorities had built a case against him.
Speaking at a regular news conference, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the United States understood that Mexico had to defend its authority and prestige in the matter of Cienfuegos, whom U.S. prosecutors had accused of working with drug traffickers.
