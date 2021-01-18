Left Menu
Woman's body found hanging from tree in UP: FIR against 3 for rape, murder

She alleged that the victims body was hanged from the tree after she was killed, the officer had said.

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:02 IST
An FIR was registered against three men on Monday for allegedly raping and killing a Dalit woman, whose body was found hanging from a tree in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

On a complaint from the victim's mother, an FIR was registered against Rohit, Bhupendra and Tarun on charges of rape and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, SHO, Kulpahad police station, Ravindra Tiwari said.

A probe is on in the matter. No arrest has so far been made.

The victim (18) left home to buy vegetables on Saturday afternoon but did not return. Later, her family members found her body hanging from a tree in the Belatal area, Circle Officer Rampravesh Rai had said.

The woman's aunt told the police on Sunday that she was being harassed by a man in their locality, who was making phone calls to her for the last one month. She alleged that the victim's body was hanged from the tree after she was killed, the officer had said.

