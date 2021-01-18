Left Menu
Development News Edition

China dubs Pompeo as 'Mr. Liar'; dismisses US charge against Wuhan’s bio-lab as 'conspiracy'

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:42 IST
China dubs Pompeo as 'Mr. Liar'; dismisses US charge against Wuhan’s bio-lab as 'conspiracy'

China on Monday vented out its anger against outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling him ''Mr. Liar'' and dismissed as ''conspiracies and lies'' the allegations by the State Department that the COVID-19 may have emerged from Wuhan’s bio-lab and had links to the Chinese military.

China, which faced global criticism after the virus became a pandemic claiming over two million lives, has been vehemently asserting that the coronavirus has emerged in several places in the world, while it only reported it first.

But Beijing is more resentful of outgoing US President Donald Trump and Pompeo for alleging that the virus may have emerged from the premier Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which researches Zoonotic diseases.

A latest document issued by the US State department reinforcing its previous allegation that the virus may have emerged from the WIV, coinciding with the visit of a WHO inquiry team of scientists to Wuhan has further riled Beijing.

Reacting angrily to the US document, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here on Monday that ''the statement and the list are full of conspiracies and lies, which are consistent with certain US officials who have dealt with the pandemic in a passive way and constantly shifted the blame to others. The list is another US-made list of lies''. The US document said ''for more than a year, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has systematically prevented a transparent and thorough investigation of the COVID-19 pandemic’s origin, choosing instead to devote enormous resources to deceit and disinformation''. ''The US government does not know exactly where, when, or how the COVID-19 virus - known as SARS-CoV-2 - was transmitted initially to humans. We have not determined whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, China,'' it said.

''The virus could have emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals, spreading in a pattern consistent with a natural epidemic,'' it said.

''Alternatively, a laboratory accident could resemble a natural outbreak if the initial exposure included only a few individuals and was compounded by asymptomatic infection. Scientists in China have researched animal-derived coronaviruses under conditions that increased the risk for accidental and potentially unwitting exposure,'' it said.

''The US government has reason to believe that several researchers inside the WIV became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses. ''This raises questions about the credibility of WIV senior researcher Shi Zhengli’s public claim that there was ‘zero infection’ among the WIV’s staff and students of SARS-CoV-2 or SARS-related viruses,'' it said.

Significantly, China has honoured Shi who has earned the moniker of 'Bat Woman' for her passionate research into bats and viruses as an ''advanced worker of the Chinese Academy of Sciences''. The honour coincides with the arrival of the WHO team which is expected to visit the WIV.

Shi now has alleged in the official media here that mink, not the bat or pangolin could be a possible host of the origin of the novel coronavirus, and called on the world to probe samples from more susceptible animals to determine when the virus moved to humans. The state department document also alleged that ''for many years the United States has publicly raised concerns about China’s past biological weapons work, which Beijing has neither documented nor demonstrably eliminated, despite its clear obligations under the Biological Weapons Convention''.

Pompeo’s latest tweets against China on a host of issues, including its political system, official media, Beijing’s response to COVID-19, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea, ''fully showed that some US politicians ignored public safety and lives, go against science and are obsessed with making propaganda about conspiracies and spreading 'the political virus','' Hua said.

''This is also the final madness staged by Pompeo, this Mr. Liar,'' she said.

''What I want to emphasise is if the US truly respects science and facts, it should open the Fort Detrick laboratory and make questions about its over 200 overseas labs open to the public, while inviting WHO experts to look into the origins and answer the international community's suspicions,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO says close to Pfizer deal that would give poorer countries access

The World Health Organization is in advanced negotiations with Pfizer to include the firms COVID-19 shot in the bodys vaccine-sharing scheme, which would speed vaccine deliveries to poorer countries, a senior WHO official said on Monday. Th...

Guj:11 students test coronavirus positive on 1st day of school

At least 11 girl students ofclasses 10 and 12 tested positive for coronavirus on Mondayduring random testing on the campus of a school-cum-hostel inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district on the first day ofresumption of classes, official...

Bird flu: Rajasthan reports 245 more avian deaths; total 5,540

A total of 245 birds died in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the number of avian deaths to 5,540 in the state since a bird-flu outbreak.Seventeen of the 33 districts of the state are affected by the bird-flu infection. Of the 267 samples collec...

Kremlin foe Navalny held in pre-trial detention, Moscow tells West to butt out

A Russian judge remanded Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in pre-trial detention for 30 days on Monday for violating the terms of a suspended jail sentence, ignoring calls from Western countries to free the opposition politician immediately.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021