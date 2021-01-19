Odisha seeks Rs 7,200cr for railway infra, Rs 5,650cr for telecom sector in FY22 Budget

The Odisha government onMonday sought Rs 7,200 crore for railway infrastructure and Rs5,650 crore for development of telecom sector in the state, inthe forthcoming 2021-22 Union Budget.

Odisha's demands were put forth by state ministerNiranjan Pujari, while participating in the Pre-BudgetConsultation Meeting with Union Finance Minister NiramalaSitharaman.

''The extra funds are very essential for the ongoingprojects, sanctioning of new line, station modernisation,establishment of rail-based industries, multi-modal logisticsparks and others,'' Pujari said.

He also sought provision for sufficient funds towardsdevelopment and maintenance of the national highways andadequate allocation for piped drinking water.

The state was also in favour of gradual elimination ofcess and surcharge on customs duty and direct taxes.

