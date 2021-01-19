Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Gen CP Mohanty in Visakhapatnam on 2-day visit to Eastern Naval Command

Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command arrived in Visakhapatnam on Monday on a two-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:54 IST
Lt Gen CP Mohanty in Visakhapatnam on 2-day visit to Eastern Naval Command
Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief briefed on various aspects of joint training, integration of forces and validation of operational tasks. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command arrived in Visakhapatnam on Monday on a two-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). The GOC-in-C interacted with Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain PVSM, AVSM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and discussed the complete spectrum of security issues. The visit assumes significance as the Indian Armed Forces are shifting towards the integration of all components into Theatre specific Commands, according to an official release.

During the visit, the GOC-in-C also reviewed the training of the Army component of the Amphibious Task Force which is presently undergoing joint training with the Indian Navy at Vizag. The Army Commander was briefed on various aspects of joint training, integration of forces and validation of operational tasks. The GOC-in-C visited various frontline ships of the ENC responsible for the maritime activities on the Eastern seaboard. He interacted with the participating contingent and crew members onboard the ships.

The General Officer commended the high level of operational preparedness and training standards of the Eastern Fleet. The Army Commander exhorted all ranks to utilise this opportunity for enhancing the scope and level of jointmanship and integration at all levels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Draw inspiration from people 'who see the cup as half full': Nooyi to Indian students in US

Pepsicos former CEO Indra Nooyi has advised Indian students in the US not to idolise people based on their positions, but to draw inspiration from those who see the cup as half full.During a video conference with Embassy of India Student Hu...

NCPCR writes to MP DGP, seeks appropriate action against Cong MLA over comment on girls

By Joymala Bagchi The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR on Tuesday forwarded the matter of Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Vermas statement on minor girls, to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police for appropriate ac...

FACTBOX-The origins of COVID-19

As a team from the World Health Organization works in China to investigate the origins of COVID-19, the following factbox looks at what we know about how the pandemic began.CHINA ORIGINS The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 - known as SARS-...

Radioactive sources now in safe storage in Congo with support of IAEA

Two disused radioactive sources, previously employed in cancer treatment, are now in safe and secure storage in the Republic of the Congo, following successful transport and increased security at their temporary storage facility, with the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021