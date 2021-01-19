Woman jumps into Chenab river in Jammu, rescued

A 20-year-old woman was on Tuesday saved by the Army and police in a joint operation after she jumped into the Chenab river on the outskirts of Jammu in a bid to end her life, police said.

Station House Officer of Akhnoor Police Station, Ravi Singh Parihar said the woman, hailing from Talab Tillo area of Jammu city, jumped into the river near Traffic Control Point (TCP), and was noticed by some Army personnel manning a post nearby.

A joint rescue operation was immediately launched and the woman was pulled out and subsequently shifted to sub-district hospital Akhnoor for treatment, the officer said, adding that her condition was stated to be "stable".

Police have started investigation to ascertain the motive behind her taking such an extreme step, Parihar added.

