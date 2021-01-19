Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman jumps into Chenab river in Jammu, rescued

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:30 IST
Woman jumps into Chenab river in Jammu, rescued
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 20-year-old woman was on Tuesday saved by the Army and police in a joint operation after she jumped into the Chenab river on the outskirts of Jammu in a bid to end her life, police said.

Station House Officer of Akhnoor Police Station, Ravi Singh Parihar said the woman, hailing from Talab Tillo area of Jammu city, jumped into the river near Traffic Control Point (TCP), and was noticed by some Army personnel manning a post nearby.

A joint rescue operation was immediately launched and the woman was pulled out and subsequently shifted to sub-district hospital Akhnoor for treatment, the officer said, adding that her condition was stated to be "stable".

Police have started investigation to ascertain the motive behind her taking such an extreme step, Parihar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India won key moments, Australia slipped: Paine

India grabbed the key moments while Australia slipped when it needed to move ahead, skipper Tim Paine said while assessing the outcome of the fourth Test and also expressed his desire to continue in the leadership role until he settles some...

Gazprom bond prospectus carries risk warning over Nord Stream 2

Russian gas producer Gazprom has acknowledged in a Eurobond prospectus seen by Reuters on Tuesday that there are risks that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project may be suspended or scrapped amid political pressure. The undersea Russia-to-...

COVID-19 pandemic increasing disparities, social fragmentation; threatening economy, geopolitical stability: WEF study

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only claimed millions of lives, it is also increasing disparities and social fragmentation, while it will threaten the economy in the next 3-5 years and will weaken geopolitical stability over the next 5-10 yea...

Numeric expands product portfolio to augment its growth in 3 phase UPS

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, January 19 ANINewsVoir Numeric, the leading UPS manufacturer and power quality solution provider in India, today announced the launch of the award winning 3 Phase modular UPS, Keor MOD. The product is designed to m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021