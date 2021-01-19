Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks MEITY, CPIOs to reply to plea seeking details of Aarogya Setu app under RTI Act

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:29 IST
HC asks MEITY, CPIOs to reply to plea seeking details of Aarogya Setu app under RTI Act

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and CPIOs of its various departments on a plea seeking details of Aarogya Setu mobile application.

The high court, which observed that the issue of Aarogya Setu application is of “public importance,” was hearing the plea also challenging the Central Information Commission’s (CIC) order discharging show cause notices against MEITY officers without hearing the complainant.

The high court was of the prima facie view that the November 24, 2020 order of CIC was clearly passed without according hearing to the RTI activist who has filed a complaint with the commission after various government agencies failed to answer his RTI application seeking details of Aarogya Setu application which was launched on April 2, 2020 by the government, post the outbreak of COVID-19.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notices and sought responses of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and Central Public Information Officers (CPIO) of the ministry, National E-Governance Division (NeGD), Department of Electronics and eGov and National Informatics Centre.

The high court directed the counsel for petitioner and RTI activist Saurav Das and various agencies to place a chart setting out the information sought by him, provided to him and yet to be provided and listed the matter for further hearing on February 24.

Das, who is also a journalist, in his plea, has sought to set aside the final order passed by CIC on November 24, 2020, dropping penal proceedings against the CPIOs of various agencies for obstructing access to public records relating to the Aarogya Setu app under the Right To Information (RTI) Act.

Advocate Vrinda Bhandari, representing the petitioner, sought direction to the CIC to provide an opportunity to him to participate in the show cause/penalty proceedings so that he can demonstrate the inadequate, incomplete, and false representations made by the CPIOs of the departments regarding the information sought for being in the public domain.

Advocate Rahul Sharma, representing the ministry and various CIPOs of its department, submitted that a substantial amount of information is already available in public domain about the Aarogya Setu app and a large number of documents were placed before the CIC which led to discharge of show cause notices against the officers.

The plea sought a direction to the CIC to conduct a fresh hearing under the provisions of the RTI Act after providing an adequate opportunity to the petitioner to be heard.

It also sought to direct the CPIO of Department of Electronics and eGov to provide the information sought by him in his August 1, 2020 RTI application.

The journalist had filed multiple RTI application seeking details pertaining to creation of the government’s contract tracing app Aarogya Setu. When he did not receive any reply, he approached the CIC with his grievances.

In October last year, he was told by the authorities that the information relating to Aarogya Setu was not held by their respective departments and the CIC had then issued show cause notice to the CPIOs after hearing the petitioner’s submissions, as to why penalty under the RTI Act should not be imposed on them for not adequately answering the RTI application.

The RTI application has sought several details regarding the making of the government's contract tracing app Aarogya Setu and the people behind it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Black Clover Season 4’s upcoming episodes revealed, what we know on Season 5

Some of the episodes of Black Clover Season 4 are yet to be aired. While those episodes are still left, fans have already started wondering if the anime series would return with Season 5. Read further to know more about it.Black Clover Seas...

Delhi reports 231 fresh COVID-19 cases; Jain says situation seems 'lot under control'

Delhi recorded 231 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday as Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the coronavirus situation in the national capital seems quite under control at present.On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the l...

Now Find Right Dermatologist and Skin Clinic in Mumbai on SkinGenious

SkinGenious helps in selecting the right skin specialist for treatments and cosmetology, which involves a lot of factors that are tough for laymen to understand. It is a one-stop shop for all skin queries it was launched in January 2020 in ...

Maha: Mob pelts stones after man dies of stab wounds in Latur

Angry kin and friends of aman who died on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatmentfor stab wounds pelted stones and damaged vehicles in Udgir inLatur, 300 kilometres from here, demanding the arrest of theaccused, police said.The man, id...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021