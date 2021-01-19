Left Menu
China has a strategic vision but India does not, says Rahul Gandhi amid military standoff

Amid the ongoing military standoff between India and China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Central government, saying that China has a strategic vision but India does not.

19-01-2021
China has a strategic vision but India does not, says Rahul Gandhi amid military standoff
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at a press conference on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing military standoff between India and China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Central government, saying that China has a strategic vision but India does not. "I have raised a red flag for the government. The government feels that it can manage through event management. China works differently. It wants to dominate. Your words won't make a difference. Your job is to protect the country," Gandhi said while addressing a press conference after releasing a booklet on the three Central farm laws at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Further slamming the Centre, the former Congress president said, "China has a clear strategic vision of shaping the world which India doesn't have. India does this and that but doesn't have a strategic vision. China has tested India twice -- once in Doklam and then in Ladakh." "If India doesn't give a clear message to them and make clear military, economic geopolitical strategy, China won't stay quiet but will make the most out of it. The day it will happen, we'll suffer damages," he added.

This comes amid the ongoing military standoff between India and China in the Ladakh sector. Besides speaking on the India-China stand-off, Rahul Gandhi spoke on the ongoing farmers' protest. As the ninth round of talks between the Centre and farmers failed to resolve the deadlock over the three agriculture laws, Congress leader said the government wants to "tire out" the protestors by engaging them in long discussions.

"There is no deadlock. The government, in its arrogance, believes that they can tire out farmers. But farmers cannot be fooled. Indian farmers know more than the Prime Minister. There is only one solution: they have to take back the laws," Gandhi said. The former Congress chief extended support to farmers who are agitating against the agriculture laws for over a month now. "Now we are seeing that the last bastion, which was protected from monopoly, is now being overrun. Three new laws have been passed. They are designed to destroy Indian agriculture, by destroying the mandi, Essential Commodities Act and by making sure that no Indian farmer can go to court to protect himself," Gandhi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

