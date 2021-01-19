Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways bribery: CBI recovers additional Rs 2.04 crore cash hidden in Delhi hotel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:01 IST
Railways bribery: CBI recovers additional Rs 2.04 crore cash hidden in Delhi hotel

The CBI has seized an additional Rs 2.04 crore hidden in a private hotel in South Delhi by the executives of ABCI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, accused in a bribery case involving senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railways, officials said Tuesday.

In its biggest trap case, the agency had arrested Chief Administrative Officer Mahender Singh Chauhan of NFR on Sunday and other senior officials in the case involving a bribe of Rs one crore, they said.

So far, Rs 4.43 crore (approx) have been recovered, the CBI said.

''It was found during further searches at the premises of a private firm (allegedly involved in the said case) located at Kailash Colony, New Delhi that certain items were removed and concealed at another place in Delhi.

''After a thorough search, Rs. 2.04 crore (approx.) cash along with other items were seized from the said place for further investigation,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement.

During earlier searches at 26 locations, including Delhi, Uttrakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, a total amount of Rs. 2.39 crore (approx) was recovered, he said.

''This includes an alleged bribe of Rs. one crore, which exchanged hands and is stated to be one of the biggest bribe money trapped.

''Besides this, jewellery and property documents were recovered from the locations of the accused. Thus, so far, Rs. 4.43 crore (approx.) have been recovered,'' the statement said.

The case pertains to Rs one crore allegedly sought by 58-year old Chauhan to extend favours to ABCI Infrastructure in awarding the contracts, processing of subsequent bills, release of payments etc. by the public functionaries.

The director of the accused company, Pawan Baid, had allegedly sent the bribe money to one of his employees Bhupendra Rawat in Delhi through a hawala racket. It was allegedly taken by Rawat to Dehradun where Chauhan's brother-in-law Indra Singh received it.

The agency had nabbed Rawat and Singh while bribe was being exchanged, they said.

The CBI has alleged that the accused railway officials were regularly getting huge payouts for favouring the company.

''It was also alleged that some senior public functionaries of North East Frontier Railways were involved in corrupt practices with private contractors for the ongoing projects in the North East Frontier Railways,'' Joshi said in a statement.

Baid was in contact with Chauhan in connection with various ongoing projects in the Northeast Frontier region.

The agency has arrested Chauhan, Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer Hem Chand Borah, Assistant Executive Engineer Laxmi Kant Verma and Rawat.

The agency will bring all the arrested accused to Delhi for questioning, Joshi said.

Besides the arrested accused, the CBI has also booked the company and its director Baid in the case under the IPC section related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to bribery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs profit more than doubles on underwriting, trading boost

Goldman Sachs Group Inc dwarfed Wall Street estimates as its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, powered by another blowout performance at its trading business and a surge in fees from underwriting a series of blockbuster IPOs. Revenue...

Waiting for international scheduled flights to resume, says Delhi Airport CEO

By Ashoke Raj New Delhi, January 19, ANI Delhi International Airport Limited DIAL Chief Executive Officer CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar on Tuesday said he is eagerly waiting for the resumption of overseas scheduled flight operations which have ...

Spectre of unrest, violent repression looming over Haiti, warns UN rights office

According to the office, criminal activities, such as kidnappings, gang fights and widespread insecurity have increased, with almost total impunity. Haiti The authorities should act to avoid repetition of HumanRights violations and abuses...

QUOTES 2-Yellen to tell lawmakers "act big" on coronavirus relief

Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens nominee to run the Treasury Department, will tell the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that the government must act big with its next coronavirus relief package. Yellens 10 a.m. EST 1400 GMT ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021