Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Man held for raping, duping woman on pretext of marriage

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:41 IST
Guj: Man held for raping, duping woman on pretext of marriage

A 40-year-old Haryana residentwas arrested by Gujarat police for allegedly posing as HRmanager of a IT behemoth and cheating several women on thepretext of marriage over the last four years, an official saidon Tuesday.

Sandip Mishra, from Gurugram in the northern state,was held by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Monday from GirSomnath district in the state after a woman complained that hehad raped her her two times on the pretext of marriage and hadalso taken Rs 5,300 from her claiming his ATM cards were notfunctional, an official said.

''The woman has said she came in contact with Mishrathrough a matrimonial site, where he had given his identity asVihaan Sharma. He contacted her and said he worked in theHyderabad office of a world renowned digital firm and was alsoan IIM Ahmedabad graduate earning Rs 40 lakh per year,'' theofficial informed.

He met the woman in a hotel here in September andestablished physical relationship two times on the pretext ofmarriage, and vanished later, the official said.

Further probe has found Mishra cheated several womenover the past four years using this modus operandi, andobjectionable photographs of some of the victims have beenfound in his phone, the official said.

Mishra has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape)and cheating (420), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Desi Arnaz's daughter Lucille Ball comments on controversy surrounding movie about parents

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnazs daughter Lucie Arnaz commented on the discussion encompassing the actors that will portray her parents in an impending film. According to Fox News, recently, it was accounted for that Nicole Kidman and Javier Ba...

Court sentences revenue official for 2 years in prison in bribe case in J-K

A revenue official was on Tuesday sentenced to two years imprisonment by an anti-corruption court in a bribery case here, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said.Balwan Singh, Patwari of Halqa Flora Nagbani, was caught accepti...

Italy's government on course to survive Senate confidence vote

The government of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte looked on course to survive an upper house confidence vote on Tuesday as unaligned senators responded to his call not to sink it in the midst of the COVID crisis.But it is likely to be...

We have decided to implement changes to address concerns: 'Tandav' makers

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime Videos glossy political show Tandav on Tuesday said they had decided to implement changes to address concerns, succumbing to the pressure of the chorus for a boycott, multiple FIRs and effigy burning in sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021