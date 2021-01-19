Guj: Man held for raping, duping woman on pretext of marriage

A 40-year-old Haryana residentwas arrested by Gujarat police for allegedly posing as HRmanager of a IT behemoth and cheating several women on thepretext of marriage over the last four years, an official saidon Tuesday.

Sandip Mishra, from Gurugram in the northern state,was held by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Monday from GirSomnath district in the state after a woman complained that hehad raped her her two times on the pretext of marriage and hadalso taken Rs 5,300 from her claiming his ATM cards were notfunctional, an official said.

''The woman has said she came in contact with Mishrathrough a matrimonial site, where he had given his identity asVihaan Sharma. He contacted her and said he worked in theHyderabad office of a world renowned digital firm and was alsoan IIM Ahmedabad graduate earning Rs 40 lakh per year,'' theofficial informed.

He met the woman in a hotel here in September andestablished physical relationship two times on the pretext ofmarriage, and vanished later, the official said.

Further probe has found Mishra cheated several womenover the past four years using this modus operandi, andobjectionable photographs of some of the victims have beenfound in his phone, the official said.

Mishra has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape)and cheating (420), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)