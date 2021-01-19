Maharashtra: Homeguard, cop held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

A Naik Police Constable (NPC) anda Homeguard were nabbed on Tuesday while they were allegedlyaccepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a farmer for releasing hisimpounded tractor in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, theAnti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused have been identified as Sarang Ashtankar(35) and Homeguard Suraj Khadse (27), both attached to Kuhipolice station in Nagpur district.

They had sought the bribe from the complainant forreleasing the tractor, which they had impounded claiming itwas being used for illegal sand mining, the ACB said in arelease.

The duo has been booked under provisions of thePrevention of Corruption Act.

