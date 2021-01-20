India starts coronavirus vaccine exports with shipments to Bhutan

India starts coronavirus vaccine exports with shipments to BhutanReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:41 IST
India started exporting coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday with the first shipment to the neighbouring Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the foreign ministry said.
"First consignment takes off for Bhutan!" Anurag Srivastava, spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Twitter. "India begins supply of Covid vaccines to its neighbouring and key partner countries."
Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and the Seychelles are also expected to get the shots from the world's biggest vaccine making country.
