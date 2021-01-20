Left Menu
The BSF is fully alert to thwart any misadventure by Pakistan along the borders of the country, the forces Special Director General, Western Command, Surender Panwar said on Wednesday.He was speaking at a civil action programme organised by the BSF at Makwal village near the International Border here as part of the forces efforts to assist the border population and foster a close bond with them.

BSF alert to thwart any misadventure by Pakistan along border: Special DG

The BSF is fully alert to thwart any misadventure by Pakistan along the borders of the country, the force's Special Director General, Western Command, Surender Panwar said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a civil action programme organised by the BSF at Makwal village near the International Border here as part of the force's efforts to assist the border population and foster a close bond with them. ''Despite many challenges on the border, the BSF is alert to thwart any misadventure by Pakistan in the border area,'' Panwar said.

The Special DG said as part of comprehensive border management, the BSF Jammu is fully committed to assist the border population and instill confidence among them.

Panwar inaugurated the camp in presence of Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal. Twelve Tricycles and hearing aids were distributed to the needy persons on the occasion, a BSF spokesperson said in a press release. He said the people appreciated the continuous assistance rendered by the BSF during their times of need and requested the force to continue organising such events. Senior BJP leader and former MLA Sukhnandan Chowdhary, a local resident, thanked the BSF for its efforts in making the border secure despite hostile conditions created by the other side. Later, the special DG visited various border areas including Riverine borders to oversee border domination in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts, the spokesperson said.

