Lt Gen C P Mohanty stresses on Army modernisation to deal with

Ahead of assuming charge asthe next vice-chief of the Indian Army, Lt General ChandiPrasad Mohanty Wednesday said the force needs modernisationand further augmentation of its capability to simultaneouslydeal with threats from China and Pakistan.

Lt Gen Mohanty, who is currently the Southern Commandchief, will take over from Lt Gen S K Saini after he retireson January 31.

Attending a function at Sainik School here, Mohantysaid, ''As of now, the major challenge before the Indian Armyis to tackle both China and Pakistan at one time in theborders.

''Therefore, we have to expedite modernisation, achievetechnological advancement and keep vigil on both the frontssimultaneously. For that reason, we have to do capabilitydevelopment, infrastructure development, procure better weaponsystems and better communications.'' Noting that nature of battlefields across the globe ischanging fast, Mohanty said, one needs to constantly undertakemodernisation works.

''Nowadays, we in the Indian Army, Indian Navy or theIndian Air-force, are not giving stress on expanding in termsof numbers, but emphasis is being given on infrastructuredevelopment and modernisation,'' he said.

After taking charge as the vice-chief of India Army,Lt General Mohantys prime responsibility will be to carryforward modernisation and capability development of the force,he said.

''China is modernising in a big way and also assistingPakistan to modernise in a big way. We are also carrying out alot of modernisation and capability enhancement. What is mostimportant is that we are getting tremendous support from ourPrime Minister and Defence Minister,'' Mohanty said.

Replying to a question on defence production in thecountry, Mohanty said, ''You will be happy to know that we aretotally looking at Atma Nirvar Bharat. Many local industriesare are now coming up under Atma Nirvar Bharat. ... IndianArmy is encouraging Indian industries. We would be proud touse indigenously produced weapons. Indian industries are doinga good job and will also export weapons in future.'' Mohanty appealed to Odia youths to join the defenceforce and make the state proud.

Odia women should also join the Army, he said.

Replying to a question on Odishas demand forformation of Kalinga Regiment, Jagatsinghpur-born Mohantysaid, ''Since Independence, the Indian Army has set up onlyNaga Regiment and it has two battalions. Let us see what canbe done for the raising of Kalinga Regiment''.

Congratulating Lt Gen Mohanty on being appointed asthe 42nd vice-chief of the Indian Army, Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik on Tuesday tweeted, ''Indeed a proud moment for#Odisha. Wish the very best for the new responsibility.'' PTIAAMMM MM

