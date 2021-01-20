Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court sends CBI's DSP, inspector to 5 day custody in bribery scam within agency

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:38 IST
Court sends CBI's DSP, inspector to 5 day custody in bribery scam within agency

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent a CBI's deputy superintendent of police and an inspector, along with an advocate, all three arrested in connection with an alleged bribery scam within the agency, to five day custodial interrogation.

R K Rishi, DSP, Kapil Dhankad, inspector and advocate Manohar Malik, who were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with an alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore, were produced before Special Judge Anurag Sain.

The judge sent them to CBI custody, saying it was required for finding out the chain of linkage and conspiracy between them to help the prosecution in doing a fair investigation and to reach a logical conclusion.

“In my opinion, in order to unearth the conspiracy and to unveil the role of present accused persons along with other unknown accused persons, to find out the chain of linkage and conspiracy between the accused persons and also that the accused persons are to be confronted with the voluminous records, data messages/calls retrieved from their digital devices and incriminating documents which would help the prosecution in doing a fair investigation and to reach a logical conclusion, the accused persons are remanded to the police custody till January 25,” the judge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

vaccine active substance reaches Mexico - minister

The first shipment of the active substance used to make the AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in Mexico from Argentina, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.The two countries have an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce ...

Admin taking innovative measures to overhaul sports ecosystem of J-K: LG

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a revolution in the sports sector, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the administration is taking innovative measures to overhaul the sports ecosystem of the union territory.He ...

Niti Innovation Index: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in innovation

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala have been ranked as the top five states in innovation in Niti Aayogs second Innovation Index released on Wednesday. The index, released by Niti Aayogs Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CE...

Trump leaves White House ahead of Biden's inauguration

Republican President Donald Trump left the White House on Wednesday after a tumultuous four years in office, hours before Democrat Joe Biden assumes the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a raging coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021