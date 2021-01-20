Court sends CBI's DSP, inspector to 5 day custody in bribery scam within agency

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent a CBI's deputy superintendent of police and an inspector, along with an advocate, all three arrested in connection with an alleged bribery scam within the agency, to five day custodial interrogation.

R K Rishi, DSP, Kapil Dhankad, inspector and advocate Manohar Malik, who were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with an alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore, were produced before Special Judge Anurag Sain.

The judge sent them to CBI custody, saying it was required for finding out the chain of linkage and conspiracy between them to help the prosecution in doing a fair investigation and to reach a logical conclusion.

“In my opinion, in order to unearth the conspiracy and to unveil the role of present accused persons along with other unknown accused persons, to find out the chain of linkage and conspiracy between the accused persons and also that the accused persons are to be confronted with the voluminous records, data messages/calls retrieved from their digital devices and incriminating documents which would help the prosecution in doing a fair investigation and to reach a logical conclusion, the accused persons are remanded to the police custody till January 25,” the judge said.

