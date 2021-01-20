Over 20 child labourers rescued, four held in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI): Four people were arrested herefor allegedly trafficking and engaging 26 child labourers,including eight girls, from six states in different workshops,police said on Wednesday.

Based on information that children were detained andexploited for labour work at Bhongir town near here, policeteams on Tuesday conducted raids and rescued the children, arelease from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

The children were trafficked by the owners/accused,who are operating chair and sofa manufacturing companies,amongothers, police said.

The children were detained in sheds located withinthe premises of the companies and exploited for labour work,they said.

The rescued children belong to Jharkhand,Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Telanganaand were sent to a rehabilitation home, police added.

