3 women held for robbing delivery van driver

Three women were arrested for allegedly robbing a delivery van driver of over Rs 1.60 lakh in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Monday when Neeraj was going in his delivery van carrying cash worth Rs 1,44,750 in a bag.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:56 IST
3 women held for robbing delivery van driver
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three women were arrested for allegedly robbing a delivery van driver of over Rs 1.60 lakh in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday when Neeraj was going in his delivery van carrying cash worth Rs 1,44,750 in a bag. He had an additional Rs 22,500 in his pocket and that was also looted by the women, according to the police.

Around 2.45 pm, Neeraj reached Bawana road and noticed four women standing there. They signalled him to stop the delivery van and indulged him in conversation. After overpowering him forcefully, they took out the cash kept on the dashboard and also from his pocket, an officer said.

When the women were trying to run away after taking the looted cash, Neeraj raised an alarm. Constable Jagpal, who was on patrolling nearby, managed to apprehend three of the suspects, the officer said.

Looted cash worth Rs 1,44,500 were recovered from the three women and a case was registered against them. A search is underway to nab the fourth woman who fled with Rs 22,500, according to police.

These women usually targeted passersby on highway, police said. PTI AMPHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

