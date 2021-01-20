Maha budget session likely from March 1: sources

The Budget session of theMaharashtra legislature is likely to begin in Mumbai fromMarch 1, sources said on Wednesday.

The duration of the session will be finalised in theBusiness Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting scheduled to be heldin February, they said.

The monsoon session and the winter session of thestate legislature were curtailed and held for two days each inthe months of September and December last year, respectively,in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breaking from the convention, the winter session washeld in Mumbai instead of Nagpur.

Demands were also made to hold the Budget session inNagpur.

