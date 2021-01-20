TDP senior leader K Kala Venkata Rao arrested

Amaravati, Jan 20 (PTI): TDP senior leader and formerminister K Kala Venakata Rao was arrested on Wednesday on thecharge of instigating an attack on the ruling YSR Congress MPV Vijayasai Reddy earlier this month.

He was arrested from his residence at Rajam town inSrikakulam district, police said.

He was then taken to Nellimarla in Vizianagram district.

The TDP condemned the arrest and termed it as 'vendettapolitics' unleashed by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime.

Police had booked a case against several TDP leaders,including Chandrababu Naidu, for allegedly instigating anattack on the YSRC MP's car when they visited Ramatheerthamrecently to inspect a desecrated idol of Lord Rama.

The MP alleged that the TDP leaders provoked their cadresto hurl stones and other objects in an attempt to murder him.

Police claimed that they identified some of the miscreantsas followers of Venkata Rao and accordingly he was arrested.

The TDP lashed out at the government over this and saidtheir leader was arrested only to cover up the 'failure' toarrest the real culprits involved in the temple desecration.

