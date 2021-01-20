Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP senior leader K Kala Venkata Rao arrested

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:02 IST
TDP senior leader K Kala Venkata Rao arrested

Amaravati, Jan 20 (PTI): TDP senior leader and formerminister K Kala Venakata Rao was arrested on Wednesday on thecharge of instigating an attack on the ruling YSR Congress MPV Vijayasai Reddy earlier this month.

He was arrested from his residence at Rajam town inSrikakulam district, police said.

He was then taken to Nellimarla in Vizianagram district.

The TDP condemned the arrest and termed it as 'vendettapolitics' unleashed by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime.

Police had booked a case against several TDP leaders,including Chandrababu Naidu, for allegedly instigating anattack on the YSRC MP's car when they visited Ramatheerthamrecently to inspect a desecrated idol of Lord Rama.

The MP alleged that the TDP leaders provoked their cadresto hurl stones and other objects in an attempt to murder him.

Police claimed that they identified some of the miscreantsas followers of Venkata Rao and accordingly he was arrested.

The TDP lashed out at the government over this and saidtheir leader was arrested only to cover up the 'failure' toarrest the real culprits involved in the temple desecration.

PTI DBV APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 68 pc of targeted recipients get COVID-19 vaccines

On the third day of the COVID-19inoculation drive in Maharashtra, 18,166 healthcare workers or68 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries for the day wereadministered vaccine doses on Wednesday, an official releasesaid.On Tuesday, 14,883 heal...

Motor racing-Domenicali says F1 could reduce and rotate races in future

Formula One is still aiming for a record 23 grands prix this year but could have fewer in future with some held in rotation, the sports new chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Wednesday.The Italian, a former Ferrari team boss and mos...

Evictions to racial equity: Calls for 'immediate' Biden action on housing

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Shaye Awwad is worried she could get kicked out of her Kentucky home at the end of the month, and she is looking to newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden to do something...

Kochi court directs investigating officer to bring approver in actress attack case to court tomorrow

The Additional Special Sessions Court here on Wednesday directed the investigating officer to take Vipin Lal, the approver in the actress attack case into custody and to bring him before the court tomorrow. Court also directed the Viyyur Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021